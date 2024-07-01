If taking your medication every day is a real test of your memory, it’s no secret that mobile apps can help. In addition to reminding you to take your medication, such apps can also improve your treatment regimen by reducing the risk of missing doses or improper dosage, tracking effectiveness, and transmitting real-time information to your doctor.

It is believed that a person forms a habit within 21 days. During this difficult period, a mobile reminder will become an additional nudge and will not allow you to get off track. So it is obvious that it is much better to delegate control over daily medication to a smartphone. Next, let’s take a look at iOS and Android apps that perform this function.

Mobile apps to help track medication intake

Taking your medications regularly is often vital, especially for people with chronic conditions. If you need to take several medications at the same time, it’s easy to forget, get confused about the schedule, or miss a dose. But not with a mobile assistant. Its only task will be to monitor the regularity of your treatment.

How to track medication on Android

The app should be easy to use and not cause you any inconvenience, from registration to daily notifications. Here are some popular options.

Samsung Health is a platform developed by the company of the same name. It monitors the user’s physical condition, helps to create a plan for self-care, including reminding them to take their medication. It notifies you with a loud alarm. The app integrates with Samsung smartwatches and reminds you by buzzing on your wrist.

On some Samsung smartphone models, this application is installed by default and cannot be uninstalled. In general, it is available to all Android users.

Setting up a reminder is easy. Just search for your medication, enter the method of administration, dosage, and the time when you want to receive the notification. And that’s it. Now, at the same time every day, the Samsung Health app will pop up on your screen to ask if you’ve taken your medication.

How to track medication on iOS

Apple’s Health is an application built into iPhone smartphones. It reminds you to take your medication less aggressively than, for example, Samsung Health. Although this is a matter of personal preference. There is integration with Apple Watch and the Siri virtual assistant (but not in all languages and not in all regions). You can use the latter on models with iOS 17.2 or later. To do this, you need to say something like “Make a medication appointment at 6:00 pm.”

To set up notifications, create a list of medications you take and a schedule. To add new medications, select Overview – Medications – Add medication.

Users call this program one of the most convenient ways to keep track of their medications. It even shows whether vitamins and supplements interfere with the effectiveness of daily medications, although Apple’s support page emphasizes that the app “is not a substitute for professional medical advice.”

Apps available for iOS and Android

Helsi. An online medical service, the largest medical platform in Ukraine for doctors and patients. Among the many features it offers, since 2022, it has included medication tracking. To use it, you need to go to the Services section – Medication Reminders and create your own schedule.

The interface allows you to set different amounts and methods of drug administration, start and end dates, and repetition. The app will send all notifications on time. It is also available for installation on iOS.

Medisafe — is a convenient solution for those who only need a medication reminder without unnecessary features. You can install it, for example, for your grandparents or other relatives who are on a first-name basis with technology. The program is as easy to use as possible, but it will notify you when you need to take your medication. The app also allows you to create medication reports in PDF and Excel format that you can send to yourself or your doctor. It integrates with smartwatches.

MyTherapy — зis an app that combines medication reminders with a health diary function. After installation, the app prompts you to enter the name of the medication and its unit (tablet, injection, teaspoon, inhalation, suppository, etc.). Next, you need to select the frequency of medication use and the time when you want to receive notifications.

The app can also remind the user of the available amount of the drug and the need to replenish the supply when it runs out, so you can avoid the situation when it’s time to take the drug and it’s gone.

In addition, the program provides the ability to track progress on your own records, as well as add healthcare professionals to track appointments. The app is as easy to use as possible.

Pill Reminder Max — яскравий анімований додаток, який дозволяє встановити нагадування про ліки для всієї сім’ї. Стандартно треба ввести назву препарату та час сповіщення. У встановлену дату і час будильник нагадуватиме, що час випити ліки. Має функцію повторного дзвінка, коли ви пропустили перше нагадування.

Дітям може бути особливо цікаво лікуватися із цим застосунком, адже він має піктограми тварин — можна обрати найбільш привабливу для себе.

Lady Pill Reminder — зis an app for women that helps them keep track of their birth control pills. It is very easy to use – just specify the name of the drug, the number of pills, and the time you want to receive notifications. The app also allows you to check the availability of the drug and reminds you when you need to replenish your supply.

As you can see, keeping track of your health has never been easier. Mobile apps for iOS and Android ensure high efficiency, regularity of treatment, and convenience for users – especially for people with chronic diseases and those who take many medications at the same time.