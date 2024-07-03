In November 2023, OpenAI introduced GPTs – AI assistants inside the platform that can be developed by users. Since then, a large number of GPTs have been created by enthusiasts from all over the world.

Since ChatGPTs are becoming more and more important in everyday life every year, we decided to look at what GPTs are and write about the most popular and useful ones.

In a nutshell, GPTs is a program that uses the GPT model to help users in various areas. The main differences compared to the usual ChatGPT are that it specializes in specific tasks (or areas) and, most importantly, you can set the parameters for its customization yourself. This is all done conveniently in the form of adding instructions via the web interface.

Next, let’s take a look at the most popular GPTs of 2024 and find out how they can be useful to us.

1. Image generator

Let’s start with Image Generator, which is an image generation tool based on OpenAI’s GPT-4. It allows users to create a variety of images based on text descriptions or provided parameters. The tool can be used to create graphics, illustrations, designs, and other visual materials.

This model is one of the most widely used GPTs in existence today due to its extremely high image quality and accuracy. The model is based on your description, so the more information you provide, the more accurately the result will meet your requirements. The image generation itself is quite fast.

This model will be useful primarily for designers and illustrators to quickly create sketches and concepts. Although, it can be interesting for ordinary people who do not associate themselves with creative activity. If you decide to test it, be sure that it can easily captivate you for an hour or more.

2. Logo Creator

Another interesting solution is Logo Creator, a tool for creating logos. Using advanced algorithms, it is able to automatically generate professional logos based on the parameters and wishes entered by the user.

If you work in advertising or have a small business and want to update your logo, then this tool will be a good solution. The built-in template library allows users to choose from a variety of styles and themes. The user enters a few keywords or selects a theme in the web interface, and the model offers to generate several options to choose from.

Among the disadvantages, it is worth noting that the model is based on built-in templates. Therefore, there are minor limitations if you want to get something truly unique.

3. Hot Mods

Author: ChatGPT

Link: Hot Mods

Now we’ve come to an interesting tool for artists and designers.

Hot Mods is specially designed for modifying and enhancing images. It allows you to edit images by adding new elements or modifying existing ones depending on your instructions.

Although the model is more focused on people with creative work, it can also be useful for those who do not associate themselves with creative activities. To use it, you need to upload the image you want to change to the web interface and provide a detailed description of the desired changes.

It is quite difficult to find flaws in Hot Mods. The only thing that can be highlighted is that the model works in conjunction with DALLE-3, which is available only with a paid GPT Plus subscription.

4. Code Copilot

The next model will be of interest primarily to programmers and developers. Code Copilot is an auto-completion and code generation tool. It helps developers write code faster and more efficiently by offering ready-made code snippets, bug fixes, and context-based recommendations.

The creators commented on this model as follows: “Code smarter, build faster – with the experience of a 10-year programmer at your side.” The model is designed for beginner developers, but can also be used by experienced programmers.

Copilot supports various programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, and others. The range of uses of the model is quite wide – from writing code from scratch to correcting existing code. Just enter the beginning of the code or the description of the function, and the model will provide the appropriate options.

On the downside, the model can generate code with errors or incomplete solutions, which requires verification and correction. Therefore, if you do not have basic programming knowledge, you may have difficulties using the model.

5. Write for me

And finally, an almost universal solution that can be useful to anyone. Write For Me is a text generation tool developed on the basis of GPT-4 technologies from OpenAI. It helps users create texts of various types and purposes, from articles and blogs to emails and social posts. The tool uses artificial intelligence to write content based on the context and keywords provided by the user.

The model will be of interest to people in such professions as journalists, writers, marketers, and students for writing papers. The model allows you to significantly reduce the time spent on writing texts by providing ready-made content in a matter of minutes. At the same time, the quality of the text is quite high, which makes Write For Me a versatile tool for various tasks.

On the downside, it is worth noting the limited creativity of the model, and the need for verification, as it can make minor mistakes. To summarize, despite its shortcomings, it is a useful tool for creating textual content that can significantly increase productivity.

***

To conclude our review, it is worth noting that most GPTs use the updated GPT-4 model, which is available only in the paid ChatGPT Plus subscription. Currently, the cost of a monthly subscription is $20 (~800 UAH) for all regions of the world.

Today we have reviewed a selection of useful GPTs. You can find them and many others on the official ChatGPT website.

