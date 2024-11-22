YouTube’s Dream Screen feature, which allows users to create AI videos for Shorts, will now also be able to generate backgrounds. This is made possible by the integration of Veo, an AI model for video generation by Google’s DeepMind team, TechCrunch reports.

Users will be able to use text queries to describe what kind of background they need for their videos. To do this, go to the Shorts camera, select the green screen icon and choose the Dream Screen function, enter your request, and get a ready-made background.

The feature is currently available for users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Next, YouTube plans to allow users to use Dream Screen to create 6-second Shorts.