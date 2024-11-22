Meta has announced a new useful feature for WhatsApp users.

We are talking about transcripts of voice messages. This means that voice messages can now be transcribed into text.

According to the developers, transcripts are created directly on the device, so no one, not even WhatsApp, can read your private messages.

To get started with this feature, go to Settings > Conversations > Voice memos. To create a transcript, press and hold a message, and then tap Transcribe.

As for languages, Android currently supports English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian.

For iOS, the list of supported languages depends on the version of the operating system. The following languages are supported on iOS 16: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, and Arabic. Additional languages supported in iOS 17 and later are Danish, Finnish, Hebrew, Malay, Norwegian, Dutch, Swedish, and Thai. The developers promise to expand this list in the near future.

By the way, the new feature will be available to all users in the coming weeks.