Apple is working on a large language model (LLM) for Siri that will make the digital assistant more similar to ChatGPT and Gemini. The model will allow users to interact with it in a more natural and conversational way. This was reported by Bloomberg insider and journalist Mark Gurman.

The assistant will be able to use App Intents to interact with third-party applications and use Apple Intelligence to summarize and write text.

But the updated assistant will not appear soon. Apple may announce these plans in 2025 and release an updated version in 2026. Last month, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Craig Federighi hinted in an interview how LLM Siri will differ from ChatGPT.

“The properties of something like OpenAI advanced voice mode and Siri are quite different. That OpenAI mode is great if you want to go ask a question about quantum mechanics and have it write a poem for you about it… It’s not going to open your garage. It’s not going to help you send a text message. There are many, many useful things Siri does for you every day, does them quickly and locally on your device. There’s a spectrum here, there’s a tradeoff across capabilities,” Federighi says.

So far, Apple has been implementing AI rather slowly, as the company added ChatGPT integration to Siri only last month as part of the iOS 18.2 beta.