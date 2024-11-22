Samsung has introduced an updated model of generative artificial intelligence Gauss2.

The model consists of three main modules: Gauss Language for translation and text generation, Gauss Code for code generation, and Gauss Image for image generation.

Samsung is actively implementing artificial intelligence to increase efficiency. In particular, Gauss AI is already being used internally, in particular in code.i, an internal tool for developers of the Device eXperience division.

Gauss is also deployed in Samsung’s call centers, where it summarizes and classifies calls. Another application is Samsung Gauss Portal, a conversational AI.

Gauss2 is available in three versions: Compact, Balanced and Supreme. Compact is the smallest model optimized for smartphones. Balanced delivers better performance by combining speed, efficiency, and generation. Supreme, built on top of Balanced, uses a Mixture of Experts approach, applying several specialized models for different tasks.

Gauss2, depending on the version, supports 9 to 14 languages and a number of programming languages. Samsung notes that the Balanced and Supreme models demonstrate performance on par or better than the competition in English and Korean tasks, and are 1.5-3 times faster.

Samsung says it will continue to expand the reach of its AI-based services across all product lines.