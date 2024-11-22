GSC Game World has shared great news – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has passed the 1 million sold mark just two days after its release.

No wonder it feels a bit crowdy in the Zone. A million copies were sold, and much more stalkers joined the artifact hunt with Game Pass. This is just the start of our unforgettable adventure. The Heart of Chornobyl emanates stronger with each of us. Thank You, stalkers! ☢️ pic.twitter.com/zslF7I8vR1 — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) November 22, 2024

The studio does not disclose information about the total number of players, as the game is still available in Game Pass PC and Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, but notes that even more people have taken advantage of this offer.

In addition to this, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl also became the most popular Ukrainian game in Steam history. GSC Game World’s new game has already reached 117,928 simultaneous players, and this figure may be even higher this weekend.