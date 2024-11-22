Path of Exile 2 will be released in early access very soon – on December 6, 2024. In anticipation of this event, developers Grinding Gear Games presented a new gameplay trailer, an introductory cinematic, and shared details about the endgame.

The 5-minute introductory cinematic shows the tie-in of the second part of the story. For 20 years, Wraeclast was free from any source of taint until Count Ogam was tempted by the promise of power. Because of his actions, the dead rise again, monsters mutate, and madness spreads everywhere.

Гравцям належить відстежити Насіння Псування, джерело всього цього спустошення. Але по дорозі на них очікують страшні монстри, дивні персонажі, неймовірні зав’язки та відкриття втрачених цивілізацій.

The Path of Exile 2 gameplay trailer shows the path that players will have to clear. The video shows how different classes clear waves of enemies either with magic, a bow or crossbow, or the old-fashioned way – with a big axe.

During the hour-long presentation of Path of Exile 2, which featured a cinematic and a gameplay trailer, the developers also revealed many details about classes, items, skill tree, and the endgame that awaits players.

Players will get 12 classes. Six of them will be available in early access – Monk, Warrior, Ranger, Mercenary, Witch, and Sorceress. Six more classes, including Hunters and Druids, will be released later. Players will also be able to try out a variety of new equipment and a redesigned skill tree that will allow any class to specialize in any fighting style.

In total, the first three acts and the content-rich endgame will be available for early access. At the beginning, there will be 50 bosses and about 400 types of monsters. Grinding Gear Games says that the early access will last for at least 6 months, but in general, it will last “as long as it takes.”

Also, from the very beginning, “couch co-op” will be available so that two players can play from one account, and the second player will be able to create their own character. In addition to this, it will be possible to transfer cosmetic items from the first part to Path of Exile 2.

The release will take place on December 6 on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles. All the details of the upcoming game can be found in the official presentation.