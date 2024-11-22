The first clinical trials of Neuralink outside the US will take place in Canada. Neuralink has received permission from the Ministry of Health to test the technology on humans. This was reported by Engadget.

The company first opened its Canadian patient registry in March 2024, but it is now actively seeking potential participants.

As part of the CAN-PRIME study, a volunteer will have an implant implanted in his or her brain to interpret its neural activity. The implant will allow you to control a computer or smartphone with your brain without the use of wires or any physical movements.

The company states that the study aims to “evaluate the safety of [its] implant and surgical robot and assess the initial functionality of [its Brain Computer Interface] for enabling people with quadriplegia [paralysis of all four limbs].”

The experience gained during the trials can help the company find safer ways to place the implant in the brain, as well as expand the capabilities of the technology.

The first Neuralink patient (pictured above) received his implant earlier this year. He experienced some problems when the implant threads moved away from his brain, although he is now doing well. He recently announced that he would challenge himself to use Neuralink for 72 hours to demonstrate what the technology can do.

Long Post Incoming! You’ve Been Warned. As you all know, I’m doing something big this weekend. Originally, I planned to use the Neuralink implant for 72 hours and give periodic updates. But somewhere along the way, people started thinking I was doing a 72-hour live stream. And… — Noland Arbaugh (@ModdedQuad) November 20, 2024

Neuralink is currently looking for patients who “have limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)” for its trials in Canada.