Mercedes has released an updated branded application for Apple Watch users, ArenaEV reports.

Thanks to the updated version, Mercedes owners can now use their smartwatches to check the vehicle’s range based on its current location, battery or fuel level, charging status, and to remotely locate and remotely lock and unlock the car. In addition, the app can check whether the windows are closed after you get out of the car.

You can also use Apple Watch to check where your Mercedes is parked and then get walking directions to it. The app also has a compass mode for navigating in places where maps are not available. For example, in an underground parking lot.

EU users can already download the new program from the App Store. Unfortunately, the app is not yet available in Ukraine.