Sony has brought new fully wireless LinkBuds Open headphones to Ukraine.

The new product has “fins” for a more comfortable fit and 11 mm round drivers with neodymium magnets. The headphones come with a Sony V2 processor. By the way, this chip is used in the premium model WF-1000XM5. The open speaker supports DSEE and adaptive volume control.

LinkBuds Open are connected via Bluetooth 5.3. The headphones support multi-point connectivity, as well as AAC/LC3 audio codecs, voice commands, and 360 Audio with head tracking. The model has IPX4 protection.

In terms of autonomy, the model can work up to 8 hours continuously and up to 22 hours with a charging case. The novelty is charged via USB-C port.

Sony LinkBuds Open are already available for UAH 9999. The headphones are available in two colors: white and black.