The developers of the SonarPen stylus for iPad have announced a new generation of their device.

According to the manufacturer, SonarPen 2 is the most affordable iPad stylus that supports pressure sensitivity. It also has a palm deflection function, tilt sensitivity, and a shortcut button. There is no battery in the stylus, so the new product is powered by the iPad. The device can be connected to the tablet via the built-in USB-C port.

SonarPen 2 is compatible with iPad 2018 and later. The stylus also supports many third-party applications. For example, Paint X, HiPaint, FlipaClip, and others.

SonarPen 2 can already be ordered on Kickstarter for about $32. For comparison, an Apple Pencil with similar features costs $79.