The Ukrainian music YouTube channel Bezodnya Music has compiled a playlist with all the Ukrainian songs featured in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

The playlist contains 440 songs, including songs by Ukrainian artists of various genres that are played on the radio, as well as an original soundtrack written for the game.

The selection includes Anastimosa, DK Energetik, Jerry Heil, Palindrome, Oi FUSK, Disappeared Completely, and many others.

The playlist can be found on all popular streaming services: