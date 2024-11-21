Microsoft is expanding its streaming capabilities and will now allow users to run games in the cloud, as in the GeForce Now or Boosteroid services. However, this feature is not available in Ukraine.

The service supports only 50 games that must be in the user’s library (Game Pass does not count). The list includes Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and many other major releases. The full list is available here.

The feature is included in the Game Pass Ultimate console subscription. Games can be played on Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Meta Quest headsets, and other browser-enabled devices (PCs, smartphones, and tablets).

This feature can be expected in Ukraine after the official creation of the Xbox console region. Currently, official Xbox support in Ukraine is limited to the PC segment.