Hyundai continues to develop its own line of Ioniq electric vehicles and now presents a large crossover that can play the role of a flagship – the Hyundai Ioniq 9. Attention is immediately drawn to the dimensions of the electric vehicle: 5.06-meter length and 3.13-meter wheelbase. We also have the recognizable design of the Ioniq line in a new incarnation: pixel headlights, vertical lights, a roof arch, large 19-20-21-inch wheels.

The technology of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 electric crossover corresponds to its status. For example, it is based on the E-GMP platform and supports an 800-volt electrical system. All variants of the electric vehicle receive a rather large battery with a capacity of 110 kWh, which should be enough for a range of up to 620 km.

The base version of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 has only one 160 kW electric motor and rear-wheel drive. However, the AWD variant already receives an additional 70 kW front engine, and the Performance version is ready to offer two electric motors with 160 kW of power each. Thanks to this, the most powerful and dynamic version of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 Performance will offer 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h.

The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq 9 can also be a pleasant surprise: three rows of seats, six or seven seats, combined displays in front and swivel seats in the rear. Additional comfort should be provided by climate control, even in the rear, as well as a premium Bose sound system with 14 speakers.

Sales of the new Hyundai Ioniq 9 will start in South Korea and the United States in early 2025. Later, the electric car will reach Europe and other markets. The price will be announced later.