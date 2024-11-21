Google is adding support for the Ukrainian language to its Gemini Live conversational artificial intelligence. Earlier, the company announced that it would add support for 40 new languages, but did not specify which ones.

Gemini Live will support conversations in two languages on one device. You can install Ukrainian by following these steps:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google app and tap your profile picture or initials at the top. Go to Settings > Gemini > Languages. Choose Ukrainian or any supported language. Optionally, you can add a second language.

Support for new languages in Gemini Live is being introduced in stages. They may not be available to all users at once.

By the way, the Ukrainian language is currently available only to Android users. Support for iOS devices will be available in the coming weeks.

As a reminder, Gemini Live is an advanced feature of Gemini that provides interactive content generation in real time. It adapts to user requests, allowing you to create texts, images, or other materials using AI.