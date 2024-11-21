Elon Musk boasts in X that he has set a new record in Diablo 4 by completing Artificer’s Pit level 150 in less than 2 minutes.

So many life lessons to be learned from speedrunning video games on max difficulty. Teaches you to see the matrix, rather than simply exist in the matrix. Diablo Tier 150 finished in under 2 mins. (That's what she said😂) pic.twitter.com/KYvKm2vIy5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024

Artificer’s Pit is the penultimate test in the game, and level 150 is the current benchmark at which players are tested for speed.

According to the helltides website, the first place is currently held by a player from the United States under the nickname Resistance with a time of 1:59. Musk passed Pete in 1:52, but so far nothing has changed in the leaderboard.

At the time of writing, Musk is ranked 44th in the world rankings, down from 19th after the update. By coming to terms with the changes, Musk has not only re-entered the race, he appears to have won it.

The feat was achieved with the Quill Volley Spiritborn build. It is capable of dealing a lot of damage due to a permanent bug. Blizzard developers have confirmed that they will not make any changes to this build until Diablo 4 Season 7. This makes the build legitimate.