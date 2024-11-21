The Pixel 9 line of smartphones has one unique feature in the Android world — the ability to copy data from another device after initial setup. Google has announced that this feature will be available in other Android smartphones in 2025.

Google claims that this will allow you to check out your new phone first and transfer your data later so that you can “quickly complete your initial setup and get your data when you’re ready.”

You can initiate the copy in your smartphone’s settings or in a separate Android Switch app available in the Play Store. The app will copy your chats, calendars, contacts, Wi-Fi settings, and more to the new device. There is also an express setup function that copies only the data from the smartphone’s memory that is not backed up in the cloud.

If you use the app to switch from an iPhone to an Android device, you’ll experience 40% faster data transfer.