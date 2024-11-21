OpenAI is adding ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode to the web version of the chatbot. The feature is currently available to ChatGPT Plus or Teams subscribers, but it will be available to all users in the future. This was reported by TechRadar.

ChatGPT’s enhanced voice mode made its debut on mobile devices in September 2024 and has recently been added to the desktop app. The update is being rolled out gradually, so it may take some time for the new feature to appear.

Rolling out to ChatGPT paid users this week: Advanced Voice Mode on web! 😍 We launched Advanced Voice Mode in our iOS and Android apps in September, and just recently brought them to our desktop apps (https://t.co/vVRYHXsbPD)—now we’re excited to add web to the mix. This means… pic.twitter.com/HtG5Km2OGh — Kevin Weil 🇺🇸 (@kevinweil) November 19, 2024

OpenAI’s COO Kevin Vail posted a demonstration video of the enhanced voice mode. He also promised that the company would “try to make it available to all users, not just paid subscribers, in the coming weeks.”