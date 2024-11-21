On November 21, 2024, the Ukrainian company Ajax Systems, which develops wireless and wired security systems, held the Ajax Special Event for the sixth time – an annual presentation of its latest technologies and devices. At the event, the company presented new cameras, video doorbell, motion detectors, and more.

One of the main announcements was the IndoorCam Wi-Fi video surveillance camera with an IR sensor, built-in AI, and a backup communication channel. The device is equipped with a 4 MP sensor with HDR technology and IR illumination at a distance of up to 8 meters, which can detect motion at a distance of up to 4 meters.

The built-in artificial intelligence system can recognize people, animals, and vehicles. The camera also has a highly sensitive microphone and a high-quality speaker for two-way communication. IndoorCam will be available for order in the first quarter of 2025.

Ajax Systems has introduced the Ajax DoorBell video doorbell for protection at the entrance to the premises. It is equipped with a 4 MP camera with HDR technology and IR illumination up to 6 meters. The video call also features the company’s solutions for noise and echo cancellation. In addition, the company claims that this call has a higher volume level than other solutions on the market.

The main communication channel for DoorBell is Wi-Fi with a range of up to 500 meters in the absence of obstacles. According to Ajax, this is five times more than what competitors offer. It also has a backup communication channel – the Jeweller and Wings radio protocols. A new video call will also be available in the first quarter of 2025.

The next novelty is the MotionCam Outdoor HighMount (PhOD) Jeweller, a motion detector with a wide range of installation options. This device can be installed at a height of 2 to 4 meters, its camera has wide horizontal and vertical viewing angles to cover a large area, but it has no blind spots. The device can operate for up to 3 years on pre-installed batteries and will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Ajax Systems also presented Hub BP Jeweller. This is a hub that does not require mains power and is suitable for protecting unoccupied homes, construction sites, and offices. The control panel will be available in versions with and without a body, and power can be provided by Ajax internal batteries or internal or external batteries from other manufacturers. In the power saving mode, the hub can operate for up to 17 months on internal batteries.

In addition to this, the BP Jeweller Hub is compatible with the ExternalAntenna. It will ensure uninterrupted radio communication even in places where there are obstacles. Both the new hub and the external antenna are already available for order.

Another novelty of this year’s Ajax Special Event was the first voice module in the company’s ecosystem – SpeakerPhone Jeweller. It is designed for direct calls between the monitoring company and the facility. In the event of an alarm, the operator of the console instantly contacts the facility to communicate with the people present, or to listen to noises and assess the situation. The device is also already available for order.

For the first line of defense, the company introduced Curtain Outdoor Jeweller, a wireless motion detector for protecting the outer perimeter. The device has an optical system developed from scratch, as well as three modes and a dual motion detection system. Motion is detected using an optical system based on a Fresnel lens, two IR sensors, and the SmartDetect data analysis algorithm. The detector is also available for order.