The official Ukrainian trailer of A Minecraft Movie by Warner Bros. The trailer is filled with references to the original game, such as music, game items, or even game conventions faced by the characters in the movie.

First look at a Wolf and Iron Golem in the live-action ‘MINECRAFT’ movie. In theaters on April 4, 2025. pic.twitter.com/YO8yXW5m3m — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 19, 2024

Jack Black will play the lead role. The cast will also include Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Daniel Brooks.

The film will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.