Universal Pictures has released a teaser trailer for the film adaptation of How To Train Your Dragon. The film will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

The same people who created the cartoons are working on the adaptation. Dean DeBlois, one of the creators of the original cartoon trilogy, is in the director’s chair. Composer John Powell returned to write the soundtrack.

First poster for the live-action ‘HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON’ remake. In theaters on June 13. pic.twitter.com/S5z2urG85m — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 19, 2024

Mason Thames will play the protagonist Hiccup, Nico Parker will play Astrid, and Gerard Butler will return to the role of Stoic. The film also stars Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James and Ruth Codd.

But the main star of the story is, of course, the dragon Toothless, and its design has not undergone significant changes. The creators did not add excessive realism. The dragon is still cute and beautiful.