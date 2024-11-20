SpaceX has conducted the sixth test launch of the Starship. It failed to repeat the success of the previous launch and catch the first stage of the rocket this time. The launch vehicle performed a pre-planned maneuver and made a soft landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX broadcast the event on its official website and social network X.

The super-heavy launch vehicle was successfully launched: all 33 Raptor engines fired and the Starship lifted off from the Starbase launch pad.

Starship completed another successful ascent, bringing it to the expected trajectory. After that, the ship restarted one Raptor engine in space. Then it entered the atmosphere and landed in the Indian Ocean.

SpaceX reports that the data obtained during the launch will allow the team to successfully catch the ship and achieve reusability.