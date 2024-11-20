Sony Electronics has introduced Alpha 1 II, a new flagship mirrorless camera. It is equipped with the same 50.1-megapixel full-frame multilayer CMOS sensor as the original model, but has a new AI processor.

Sony says the AI processor in the Alpha 1 II will help improve autofocus capabilities. The camera will be able to recognize more objects. The new camera also has a human pose detection function that will instantly recognize and track a person’s head and torso, even when they are moving or looking sideways.

The manufacturer has also improved the LCD display, which has become clearer and can now move along four axes instead of just one, as it was in the original camera. The body has also undergone changes. It has become more ergonomic with a similar design to the Alpha 9 III. In particular, the Alpha 1 II has an improved shutter release button and C5 button for added convenience.

Another enhancement to the Alpha 1 II is improved optical image stabilization, up to 8.5 stops in the center of the frame (compared to 5.5 stops in the original Alpha 1) and 7 stops at the edges. The camera also has updated processing algorithms that reduce noise at medium and high ISO sensitivities.

Another improvement is the 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, compared to the 1 Gbps in the original camera. Video quality remains unchanged. The new Sony camera will be able to record 8K video at 30 fps with 10-bit color depth 4:2:2, or 4K at 120 fps.

Продажі Alpha 1 II стартують у грудні 2024 року. Заявлена вартість новинки – $6500.