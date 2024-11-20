Rumors have repeatedly surfaced on the Internet that Samsung is working on a budget version of the Galaxy Flip folding smartphone. This information has now been confirmed by Ross Young, a well-known insider and chairman of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Those hoping for a Z Flip 7 FE should be excited. It looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

Yang said on his X page that the model will be launched under the name Galaxy Flip 7 FE. That is, it will be a simplified version of the Galaxy Flip 7. The smartphone will make its debut in 2025, but it is not yet known when exactly. Perhaps the gadget will be shown together with the Galaxy S25 Slim.

The display will likely be the same as the Flip 7, but the camera and processor could be different… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

Galaxy Flip 7 FE should have the same display as Galaxy Flip 7, but a different camera and processor.