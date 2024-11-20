Samsung has released a stable update of One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5 for the old Galaxy Watch.

The One UI 6 Watch has an updated interface, new workout modes, and new health tracking features such as sleep apnea detection.

The sleep apnea detection feature has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition, your sleep patterns are now monitored by an artificial intelligence algorithm that analyzes your sleeping movements, heart rate, and breathing. The watch will calculate the Energy Score based on your sleep, activity, etc.

For training, you can turn on Race mode for running and cycling, which allows you to compare your current performance with your past performance. You can also create your own workout routine.

The interface has new dials. In addition, more AI-based functions have been added to the system.

The update has already started rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic users. Soon it will also be available for other models: