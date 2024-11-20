Finally, 15 years after the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat, the long-awaited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been released. The game is officially available for all players on Xbox and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store.

At the same time, GSC Game World also showed the game’s release trailer.

A few hours before the release, reviews of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl also started appearing online, including ours, which can be found here.

My impressions of the game were mixed. It retains the recognizable S.T.A.L.K.E.R. atmosphere along with problems and bugs. The average score on Metacritic is 76, and on OpenCritic it is 77. However, the final opinion depends on each player individually.

By the way, as noted by PlayUA, the developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl left a message at the end of the game, mentioning that the release of this long-awaited game was made possible only thanks to all the defenders who have defended Ukraine.