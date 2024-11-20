Remedy Entertainment held a presentation for investors and announced several news at once.

On February 12, 2025, Control Ultimate Edition will be released on Mac. Also in early 2025, the game will receive a free update that will add new content.

News from our Capital Markets day: 🔦 Alan Wake 2 has sold over 1.8M units

🔻 Control Ultimate Edition will release on Mac February 12th, 2025

💥 Control 2 will be an action RPG

🎁 Control will receive a free update in early 2025, unlocking some previously released content 🔎… pic.twitter.com/AX1jqpNTkt — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 19, 2024

The Ultimate Edition includes the base game, as well as two major expansion packs, Foundation and AWE, and all the updates that have been released since launch. As a reminder, the AWE expansion pack connected the worlds of Control and Alan Wake.

In addition, the studio said that it is already working on Control 2. The game will change the genre and become an Action-RPG, but it is still unknown when it will be released.

Remedy also reported that Alan Wake 2 has sold 1.8 million copies since its release in October 2023. Unfortunately, this was not enough to recoup the costs.