If you accidentally liked a few of the wrong videos or Instagram posts, it could have affected your Reels, Explore, and Feed recommendations by filling them with inappropriate content. Now you can clear these settings and start fresh with updated recommendations.

As Meta announced in a new blog post, Instagram will introduce a feature that will allow users to completely reset all recommendations and content suggestions. At the same time, when clearing recommendations, users will be immediately given the opportunity to unsubscribe from accounts with unwanted content.

After Instagram users reset their recommendations, they will be able to start interacting with the content they like again. Over time, the content will adapt to users’ preferences in a new way.

Meta claims that this feature is mainly aimed at teenagers whose recommendations could be inadvertently filled with unwanted content. With this feature, Instagram wants to give teenagers the opportunity to customize their feed according to their hobbies.