Google is launching a test version of Android 16 for developers. The OS should be released to the general public in the second quarter of 2025. This was reported by 9to5Google.

For the last five releases, Developer Preview versions were launched in February, and stable versions of the OS were launched in the third quarter of the year. Google explains that this shift in schedules was made to “better align with the schedule of device launches across our ecosystem, so more devices can get the major release of Android sooner.”

Six more test builds will be released before the full release. The second version for developers will be released next month, and beta versions will start rolling out in January.

Android 16 Developer Preview 1 is compatible with all Pixel 6 and later smartphones.