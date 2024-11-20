Google has released a new update for Gemini. Users can now allow the AI assistant to memorize information about their interests, hobbies, or goals so that the chatbot can provide more accurate and useful answers.

Data can be shared in the chat or on a special page where it can be easily viewed, edited, or deleted. It is also possible to customize the chatbot’s style of interaction with users.

In addition, every time a Google chatbot uses stored information, it will notify you.

Currently, the new memory feature is available only in English and for Gemini Advanced users within the Google One AI Premium plan.