Xiaomi is expanding its range of batteries in the global market with the launch of a new model.

We are talking about Xiaomi Ultra-Slim Power Bank with a capacity of 5000 mAh. The novelty has a body with a thickness of only 10 mm. The device also has a metallic finish and dimensions of 113 mm by 53 mm.

The battery supports 20W fast charging via USB-C. It takes about 105 minutes to recharge the power bank at 18W.

The device has a two-way fast charging function, which allows you to quickly charge both the power bank and the devices connected to it. Xiaomi claims that the new product can charge the Xiaomi 14 by 40% in just 30 minutes.

Xiaomi Ultra-Slim Power Bank also comes with various protection protocols (overheating, short circuit, etc.).

The gadget has already appeared on the manufacturer’s official website, but without a price or launch date.