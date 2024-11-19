Microsoft has announced a list of new games that will join the Xbox/PC Game Pass catalog in the second half of November 2024. The main game, of course, is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but there will be plenty to play besides it.

Available now:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024(Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

An updated and improved airplane and helicopter simulator with a new career mode, the ability to exit the plane, balloons, blimps, and a bunch of new planes. The whole Earth in one game.

Coming soon to Game Pass:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – November 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The Zone opens its doors to Game Pass subscribers. Discover the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone full of new friends and enemies. The game offers a unique gameplay formed by a combination of first-person shooter, horror and immersive simulation genres.

Little Kitty, Big City (Console) – November 20

Тепер у Game Pass Standard

Owners of the standard console subscription will have access to the adventures of a small but smart cat in a big and noisy city.

PlateUp! (Console) – November 20

Тепер у Game Pass Standard

PlateUp!, a culinary roguelite, is coming soon to Game Pass Standard. Prepare and serve meals, design and decorate restaurants, expand your culinary realm with new abilities and dishes in procedurally generated layouts.

Nine Sols (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – November 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Nine Sols is a 2D hand-drawn action/platformer with Sekiro-style parry-based combat. Embark on a journey through an Asian fantasy world, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero who seeks to kill the 9 Sols, the powerful rulers of this abandoned kingdom.

Aliens: Dark Descent (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 27

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

In this game, you control a squad of hardened marines and must stop a xenomorph attack on the moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against xenomorphs, rogue agents from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of terrifying creatures that first appeared in the Alien franchise.

On November 30, 2024, the following games will leave the catalog: