The Lexus ES business class sedan has received another batch of updates. Currently, this car has made its debut at a local Chinese auto show. However, it looks like this is a global update for the Lexus ES, and such cars will soon be available in all markets.

What has been updated? The list of changes for the Lexus ES is quite standard: new headlights with double L-shaped elements and a modified grille can be noted in front. At the rear, a new red stripe between the headlights is noticeable, and the filling of the headlights has changed slightly.

But the most important change in the updated Lexus ES is the interior. From now on, a very large 14-inch display is installed in the center of the front panel, which has literally replaced the climate control unit: only the temperature control washers remain. Accordingly, the central ventilation deflectors had to be moved lower. In addition, the interior of the updated Lexus ES has lost separate buttons for seat heating and ventilation – all through the display!

There is no information about technical changes, so we expect unchanged engines under the hood. Sales of the Lexus ES will start soon. If the expectations that this is a global update of the model are justified, the new car may be presented in Ukraine at the beginning of next year.