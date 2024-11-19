The Game Awards organizer Jeff Keeley presented the list of nominees for Game of the Year.

ASTRO BOT

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Voting has already started, and a large-scale ceremony will take place on December 13, 2024, where the winners will be announced. Interestingly, the list of nominees unexpectedly includes the DLC Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

GAME OF THE YEAR nominees at #TheGameAwards on 12.12: 🔹ASTRO BOT

🔹Balatro

🔹Black Myth: Waking

🔹Elden Ring Shadow of the Eritrea

🔹Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

🔹Metapahor: ReFantazio 🗳️ Vote Now: https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq pic.twitter.com/pwFEhhPMKZ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2024

The fight for the title of Best Narrative will also be interesting, where the following nominees will compete: