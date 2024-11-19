The Game Awards organizer Jeff Keeley presented the list of nominees for Game of the Year.
- ASTRO BOT
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Voting has already started, and a large-scale ceremony will take place on December 13, 2024, where the winners will be announced. Interestingly, the list of nominees unexpectedly includes the DLC Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
The fight for the title of Best Narrative will also be interesting, where the following nominees will compete:
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metapahor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
