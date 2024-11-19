The Game Awards organizer Jeff Keeley presented the list of nominees for Game of the Year.

  • ASTRO BOT
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Voting has already started, and a large-scale ceremony will take place on December 13, 2024, where the winners will be announced. Interestingly, the list of nominees unexpectedly includes the DLC Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

The fight for the title of Best Narrative will also be interesting, where the following nominees will compete:

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metapahor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

