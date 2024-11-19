GPT Media team announces the start of voting in four main nominations and the opening of the online showcase of Indie Cup Ukraine’24 festival. 64 games from Ukrainian independent developers will take part in the new season, 33 of which have a free demo.

The participating games compete for victory in four nominations:

Gameplay Excellence Award — The best game of the festival in terms of gameplay

Rising Star Award — Best project developed by a team of 1-5 people without a publisher

Critics’ Choice Award — The best project according to gaming journalists

Creators’ Choice Award — The best project according to video bloggers and streamers

The first round of evaluation will last until December 1, and the nominees of Indie Cup Ukraine’24 will be announced on December 4, 2024. At the same time, the organizers announced that the jury will consist of 77 experts from Ukraine and the world, including representatives of such studios as CD Projekt RED, Remedy Entertainment, Bloober Team, and Ripple Effect Studios.

All participating games and jury members can be found on the official Indie Cup website.

Ukrainian developers participating in Indie Cup Ukraine’24 will also receive an invitation to the Ukrainian Games Festival 2025 on Steam, which is organized by the organizers as part of the Ukrainian Games initiative.

Like all previous Ukrainian seasons of the Indie Cup, this season is entirely charitable. Currently, the team is raising funds for reconnaissance drones for the 112th Brigade, which is performing combat missions in Chasovyi Yar. Soon, the organizers will announce a special nomination for the participating games, which will include a major fundraiser for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.