SCS Software has finally announced the release date of the next map expansion for Euro Truck Simulator 2. The Greece expansion, announced more than a year ago, will be released on December 4, 2024.

In the Greece DLC, we traditionally expect new cities, industries, natural and man-made attractions, as well as a large number of ferry crossings, as the expansion will include not only the mainland but also the island part of Greece. In total, the expanded map includes 15 new cities, 7 viewpoints, and 5 achievements.

The price of Euro Truck Simulator 2 – Greece has not yet been announced, but we should expect it to be on par with previous DLCs for the game, i.e. 370 UAH.

As a reminder, the previous map expansion, Euro Truck Simulator 2 – West Balkans, was released in October 2023. During this time, as many as three map expansions for American Truck Simulator have appeared – Kansas, Nebraska and Arkansas.