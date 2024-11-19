We recently wrote that leading AI companies, including OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, are having difficulty developing more powerful AI models. New reports suggest that Microsoft may have the same problems, according to Windows Central.

In October 2024, Microsoft introduced a major update for Copilot. It left users disappointed. After the update, the quality of responses from the chatbot deteriorated. Some users also noted that the previous version was better, while others asked for a toggle button to return to the previous version.

According to insiders, the update was indeed a failure and made the product worse. In particular, one of the employees anonymously noted that “there is a gap between the ambitious vision and what users actually experience.” The development of Copilot has also been compared to building an airplane while it’s in flight.

Microsoft has integrated many AI-based tools into its products, such as the Microsoft 365 suite, Outlook, Teams, and others. About 70% of Fortune 500 companies use Copilot’s artificial intelligence, but one Microsoft executive anonymously said that most of these tools are just a gimmick to attract attention.

In addition, the company has problems with the safety and security of AI-based tools. Many organizations are reluctant to integrate AI tools into their products precisely because of their ability to bypass critical security measures. One Microsoft employee said that anyone who has access to the tool can also get access to confidential information. Microsoft is also working to fix the security problems of some products, but the employees of the company, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that it will be very difficult to do so. But despite all the problems, the company is not going to slow down with the development of Copilot.