Corsair has announced updated versions of its K65 Plus gaming wireless keyboard and Corsair M75 wireless mouse. The devices are now compatible with Mac.

The K65 Plus keyboard has a compact size and 75% design. The new product uses “pre-lubricated CORSAIR MLX Red v2 linear switches” with an integrated noise attenuator.

The updated version features command and option keys with Mac-specific icons. It also supports customization of each key’s functionality and LED backlighting with the optional Corsair iCue software.

Corsair claims that the keyboard lasts up to 266 hours on a full battery charge. The kit includes a 2.4 GHz USB dongle. Since Apple has abandoned USB-A, the kit also includes an Anker USB-C to USB-A adapter.

The M75 gaming mouse weighs 89 grams and has an ambidextrous design that allows both right- and left-handed users to use it. It has a Corsair Marksman optical sensor with a resolution of 26,000 DPI and connects to devices via Bluetooth or using the proprietary Slipstream wireless technology, which also requires a special dongle.

Backlighting, DPI, and button assignments can all be customized using the same Corsair iCue software.

The devices are available in exclusive colors and cost $179.95 and $129.95 respectively.