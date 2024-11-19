ASUS held a presentation where it introduced two new smartphones for gaming – ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Both devices have a 6.78-inch Samsung Flexible AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 185 Hz. The screen has a peak brightness of 2500 nits, HDR10 support and color gamut coverage of 107.37% DCI-P3, 145.65% sRGB and 103.16% NTSC. The smartphones are equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against scratches and drops.

Inside, the ROG Phone 9 and Phone 9 Pro have a 4.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor and Adreno 830 graphics accelerator. The younger models received variants with 12 and 16 GB of RAM, and the Pro models with 16 and 24 GB in the Pro Edition version. Also, the Pro Edition has 1 TB of UFS4.0 storage, the Pro Edition has 512 GB, and the regular models have 256 or 512 GB.

All smartphones are also equipped with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, IP68 water and dust protection, and a 5800 mAh battery with Quick Charge 5.0 support for up to 65W. According to ASUS, it takes only 46 minutes to charge to 100%.

Some differences between the smartphones are in the cameras. The ROG Phone 9 has a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 main sensor with f/1.9 aperture and Gimbal optical stabilization. The smartphone also has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120° viewing angle and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

ROG Phone 9 Pro has the same 50MP main camera and 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. However, instead of a macro camera, it has a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with optical stabilization, f/2.4 aperture, and triple optical zoom. All models have the same 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The back cover of the smartphones combines a glossy and matte finish with a crystallized texture to protect against fingerprints. The back cover also houses the AniMe Vision auxiliary display with 648 programmable mini-LEDs for a set of exclusive animations. This display can also be turned off completely, and ROG Phone 9 Pro also features AniMe Play, which allows you to play several classic pixelated games.

On the smartphone itself, you can find a variety of AI-powered features to enhance gaming and photography. X Sense uses image recognition to simplify gaming tasks. For example, to control key events and automatically collect items. Version 3.0 even automatically improves your character’s skills.

Other features include X Capture 2.0, which will automatically create a record of key game events. AI Grabber uses artificial intelligence to recognize text, making it easy to find game tips or translate messages from other players. There is also noise reduction for better communication in games.

There are also AI improvements for night photos, portrait videos, and landscape photo optimization. Other AI features include real-time call translation, transcription, AI-generated wallpapers, easy file and photo search, and Circle to Search.

To improve gaming performance, ROG Phone 9 and ROG Phone 9 Pro are equipped with the GameCool 9 cooling system. In addition to this, the smartphones retain the cooling components from previous models, while making progress in temperature management. In particular, the devices use a 57% larger graphite sheet for heat dissipation. We also updated the AeroActive Cooler X Pro cooling accessory.

The price of ROG Phone 9 in the 12/256 GB configuration is $999. The maximum version of ROG Phone 9 Pro with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage will cost $1499. Availability and prices in Ukraine are still unknown.