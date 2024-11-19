Aqara has announced two new products for smart home security: a smoke detector and a T1 valve controller. Both devices are compatible with the Matter protocol and have integrations with Apple HomeKit. This was reported by MacRumors.

The T1 valve controller is designed to prevent flooding by retrofitting household water valves. It can automatically shut off water flow and supports common pipe sizes from 1/2″ to 1″. The controller runs on four AA batteries, which last for two years.

The new smoke detector, available exclusively in Europe, is equipped with an 85 dB siren. The device can send notifications to a smartphone when smoke is detected.

The smoke detector uses the Zigbee protocol for efficient energy use, providing up to 10 years of battery life.

Both devices work with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. The novelty costs less than $70.