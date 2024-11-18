iFixit specialists have disassembled the new PlayStation 5 Pro. The new console is no less repairable than the standard PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Slim. In fact, it even has an advantage – Sony has introduced an easily replaceable CMOS battery.

The CMOS battery is used to power small chips that are responsible for things like the time and date, hardware settings, and more. If the battery for this chip runs out, your console will likely have trouble connecting to the internet.

In the PS5 and PS5 Slim, the CMOS battery is located under the main board, which means that replacing it requires disassembling the console. The PS5 Pro has a different design: the battery is located under the removable top cover, where it has a separate housing, which greatly simplifies access.

This case has its own plate cover that can be accessed by removing a single screw. If you ever need to replace the CMOS battery, you can get to it without disassembling the console.