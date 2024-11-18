Apple is discontinuing the Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter that it released with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in 2016. This is reported by MacRunors.

Recently, the adapter was marked as “sold out” on Apple’s online store in the US and most other countries. It can still be officially purchased in some countries, but probably only until stocks run out.

Apple provided the adapter for free with the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X. Starting with the iPhone XS, it was no longer included, but Apple continued to sell the accessory for $9.

The adapter allows users to connect wired headphones with a 3.5mm plug to iPhone models without a headphone jack via the Lightning port. However, the only iPhone models with Lightning ports that Apple still sells are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE, and they are expected to be discontinued next year.

All iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models are equipped with USB-C ports, and Apple continues to sell a USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter.