According to a new insider report, Samsung’s upcoming XR (augmented reality) glasses, which are being developed in collaboration with Google, will not appear until the second half of 2025. They will have some common characteristics with Ray-Ban Meta. This is reported by 9to5Google.

Samsung plans an initial production of 500,000 units. The gadget is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2025. The glasses will be powered by the Qualcomm AR1 chipset, the same chip used in Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Samsung AI Smart Glasses Specifications • Release: Q3 2025

• Initial production: 500,000 units

• Chip: Qualcomm AR1

• Camera: Sony IMX681 12MP

• Battery: 155mAh

• Weight: 50 grams

• AI: Gemini LLM developed in collaboration with Google Source: Wellsen XR Research (China) — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) November 15, 2024

These are not the only common characteristics of the two devices. The Samsung glasses will have a 12-megapixel camera and a 155 mAh battery, the same as in Ray-Ban glasses. The novelty will weigh 50 g, which is slightly more than Ray-Ban Meta.

It is also known that Samsung glasses will not have a built-in display. Gemini will be responsible for smart functions, which will support “payment” and will be able to recognize QR codes, gestures, and people. There is no exact information on how these functions will work.