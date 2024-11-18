LG is expanding its UltraGear gaming monitor lineup with a new model.

We are talking about LG UltraGear OLED GX7. The device has a 27-inch display with a QHD resolution (2560×1440p), a response time of 0.03 ms, and a refresh rate of 480 Hz.

The new product uses WOLED technology developed by LG. The panel has an anti-reflective coating and low reflection. The screen boasts high contrast and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

For a smoother gaming experience, the monitor is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies that reduce tearing and flickering.

In addition, the monitor has a 4-pole headphone jack with DTS Headphone technology, which provides three-dimensional sound for precise positioning. Other connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 2.1 port, and one USB 3.0 port.

The LG UltraGear GX7 (27GX790A) gaming OLED monitor is already available in the US for $999. It is not yet known when the new product will appear in Ukraine.