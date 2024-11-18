Apple released the AirTag tracker in April 2021 and is now actively working on its new version. Bloomberg insider and journalist Mark Gurman told this in a new Power On report.

According to the leak, AirTag 2 will be equipped with an updated chip with improved location tracking. Most likely, this is the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that debuted in all iPhone 15 models last year.

New AirTag 2 rumors, via @markgurman 👀 ⚪️ Similar circular design

🔭 Increased range

📍 Better U2 wireless chip

🤫 Privacy improvements

🗓️ Release in mid-2025 What else would you want to see from a second-generation Apple tracker? pic.twitter.com/pZgZN1T4Jk — AppleTrack (@appltrack) November 17, 2024

Gurman also believes that the new product will have improved privacy features. As for the design of AirTag 2, it will be similar to the current model.

If everything goes according to plan, the new Apple tracker will be released in mid-2025.