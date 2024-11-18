It seems that Apple wants to enter the smart TV market. This was reported by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman in his new weekly newsletter Power On.

Gurman mentioned in the report that Apple is “evaluating the idea of creating a TV.” He did not provide any details about the new product, but said that it could be one of several new smart home devices that Apple will release if its upcoming smart display proves successful.

Apple is considering making their own TV, according to @markgurman 📺 The company is currently “evaluating” whether or not they want to make one, which is something customers have been requesting for years. Would you buy a proper Apple TV? pic.twitter.com/oKCfMjPAT3 — AppleTrack (@appltrack) November 17, 2024

It appears that Apple is in the very early stages of developing a TV, so it could be years before it is launched, if at all. However, this revives the possibility for Apple to compete directly with TV manufacturers. Currently, the company only sells the Apple TV set-top box, which connects to a TV.

By the way, back in 2009 and 2011, there were rumors that Apple would release a smart TV, but it never happened.

Apple is currently working on a new AirTag. The device may debut as early as 2025.