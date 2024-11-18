Anker is developing new Soundcore Q11i wireless headphones. This was reported by insider joshuadwx on the Reddit forum. He also posted an image of the new product.

The device goes by the model number A3005. These headphones are expected to be equipped with 40 mm drivers with a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The new product will also have a Bluetooth 5.3 module with a range of 14 meters and a multi-point connection function. Soundcore Q11i will have a 3.5 mm jack for wired use.

Soundcore Q11i will boast an autonomy of up to 60 hours and support fast charging – 5 minutes of charging will provide 4 hours of playback. Full charging time will be 2 hours (via USB-C port).

Soundcore Q11i will be released in the near future. The price of the new product is not yet available.