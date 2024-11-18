Acura continues to develop its own model lineup and has taken the next logical step – the launch of the new Acura ADX crossover, which is the smallest among the models on the American market. Although for Europe, this 4.72-meter crossover Acura ADX can be considered quite a mid-size: it is longer than the Lexus NX and almost reaches the size of the BMW X3.

The design of the new Acura ADX is typical for the company: sharp headlights and a 5-angled grille, outlined arches under which 18- or 19-inch wheels are located, and distinctive exhaust system nozzles. Probably, such a dual exhaust system should hint at the high power of the turbo engine that is hidden under the hood.

But don’t get too carried away, because the Acura ADX crossover is equipped with a 1.5-liter VTEC TURBO gasoline engine that develops 203 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque. This engine is combined exclusively with a variator, but the type of drive can be chosen at the request of the buyer: front or all-wheel drive.

The interior of the new Acura ADX can offer a 10.2-inch dashboard screen, a multimedia system with a 9-inch touchscreen, leather trim, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic glass roof – that is, the level is quite consistent with the premium class, although it does not include anything extraordinary.

The car should be quite practical: a 2.65-meter wheelbase promises some space for rear passengers, and a 634-liter trunk is provided.

Sales of the new Acura ADX will start in the United States in early 2025, with a price tag of about $35 thousand. It seems that the US market is far from Ukraine, but we cannot rule out that in a year or two, such Acura ADX cars will appear on our streets.