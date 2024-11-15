Samsung is preparing to launch a number of new budget smartphones next year, and the Galaxy A26 is one of them. Thanks to the insider @OnLeaks and Android Headlines, we already know the appearance and some of the device’s specifications.

The smartphone appeared in high-quality images and videos. The device will have a flat display with a notch at the top and a body with the following dimensions: 164 × 77.5 × 7.7 mm. Galaxy A26 will be taller, wider and thinner than its predecessor. The screen of the new device will have an approximate diagonal of 6.64 inches. For comparison, the Galaxy A25 has a 6.5-inch panel.

Galaxy A26 will be powered by the Exynos 1280 processor. Like the A25, the smartphone will have 6 GB of RAM. The gadget is likely to come with Android 15 operating system.

As for the cameras, there will be four of them: a triple main camera and a single front camera. By the way, the main camera will be placed in a single island. There will be no more separate circles for modules.

As for the release, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy A26 in early 2025.